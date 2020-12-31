Best PC shooting games in 2020! Details

The year 2020 brought a lot of news for fans of shooting games. Whether in first or third person, the titles launched this year pleased the public, from established franchises that launched new games and remastered classics of the genre to news that are here to stay.

Voxel prepared a list of the main PC shooting games in 2020, check it out!

1. Doom Eternal

One of the most famous FPS franchises in history has won another new version in 2020. Doom Eternal has established itself as one of the best games of the year, which has earned it nominations in several categories at The Game Awards, including Best Game of 2020.

The reason is simple: frantic action and unique gameplay that sets it apart from other titles in the genre. To top it off, Doom Eternal is packed with a quality soundtrack and features a number of content in addition to its main campaign. And, if that weren’t enough, the game will gain news throughout the year 2021.

2. Valorant

Riot’s FPS has shown that it’s not just a title drinking from the success of League of Legends. The game, despite having been officially launched in the middle of the year, quickly became a success and is one of the great promises for the competitive scenario of 2021. In addition, it is completely free.

With a mixture of CS: GO and Overwatch, the game has matches with two teams of five players each, in which one must install a bomb, called Spike, in the opponent’s field, while the other must do everything to prevent this detonation.

3. Serious Sam 4

Another franchise that came back in 2020 was Serious Sam. The series, which has not received an unprecedented title since 2011, won its 4th chapter. In it, you regain control of the character that gives the game its name and fight hordes of creatures.

Therefore, it is this amount of enemies that makes the series different in the genre. Practically your only goal is to destroy everyone around you, which reveals an insane difficulty that only gets worse until the end of the game. An excellent choice for anyone who likes uncompromised titles and who only seeks to destroy monsters along the way.

4. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

One of the most anticipated games of the year, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, marks the triumphant return of the franchise. With an entertaining storyline, the game is considered by many to be the best in the franchise in recent years. In addition, in the game there is the famous Zombie Cooperative Mode and the good old Multiplayer.

The new title takes you to the beginning of Cold War tensions, where, controlling a character codenamed Bell, you must infiltrate to unravel a conspiracy that can determine the direction of the Cold War between the US and the Soviet Union.

5. Crysis Remastered

One of the greatest FPS classics won a retreaded version in 2020. Crysis Remastered presents the classic shooter of 2007 with current graphics and an even better performance than its original title.

In the game, you control a kind of super soldier that uses an armor made of nano particles that gives abilities to the character, such as hyper speed, a higher jump, etc. With it, it will be necessary to stop the threats from another world that have appeared on a peaceful island and can go even further.

6. Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Derived from the famous Sniper Elite franchise, Zombie Army won its fourth chapter earlier this year. The game once again puts players in the shoes of soldiers who, in the middle of World War II, have to deal with Nazi zombies, summoned by a demonic entity.

In addition to a campaign full of exaggerations, players have at their disposal a number of other modes, such as cooperative campaign, hordes and, of course, an exclusive for Multiplayer.

7. Second Extinction

In the best Left 4 Dead style, Second Extinction puts teams of up to four players to fight an invasion of alien dinosaurs indigenous. For this, you will have a heavy arsenal, ranging from rotary machine guns to rocket launchers.

In early access, the game shows a series of advantages for those who make their purchase, such as exclusive skins and other benefits within the game. Without a doubt, one of the most entertaining titles of its kind released this year.



