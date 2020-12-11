Best Movies of 2020, According to Reviewer Ratings

Rotten Tomatoes is an extremely useful site to learn about productions such as movies and TV shows. We took a look at the details of 10 different types of production that managed to get full points from the critics at Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics and audience votes were given.

Rotten Tomatoes is a famous review site that offers movies and TV series to vote, just like IMDb. On this site, you can find a lot of detailed information, from the cast of a movie you are looking for to the criticism of the movie. As such, Rotten Tomatoes becomes one of the most useful sites we need to consult and get information about before starting the new movie.

The results of the voting on this site are divided into Tomatometer and Audience Score. The results presented in the Tomatometer are based on the voting by the critics. We can say that the most appreciated productions by the critics in 2020 are mostly documentaries. We wanted to list 10 productions that achieved 100% points in Tomatometer, along with their details.

10 movies with 100% success rate in Rotten Tomatoes:

Rewind

A Secret Love

House of Hummingbird (Beolsae)

City Hall

Athlete A

Welcome To Chechnya

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

Dick Johnson is Dead

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

His House

Describing a big problem that humanity ignores: Rewind

Genre: Documentary, drama

Tomatometer: 100%

This documentary, in which Sasha Joseph Neulinger proved the sexual abuse he experienced in his childhood with the videos shot as a child, became one of the films that created a great sensation about child abuse and pedophilia. The film emerges as a kind of production that sheds light on such disturbing events between families and will guide all young people with the same background.

An autobiographical feature, Rewind shows how Sasha and her sister were sexually abused by other members of the family. Having interviews with both his parents and the psychiatrist to clarify the terrible memories he had as a child, Sasha bravely combines the parts and proves the events to the world when he finds the footage that his father took with the hand-held camera as a child.

Based on real life: A Secret Love

Genre: Documentary, drama

Tomatometer: 100%

Cast: Terry Donahue, Pat Henschel, Diana Bolan

A Secret Love, published on Netflix in April 2020, is a movie that has achieved extremely high scores from both critics and viewers. Among the criticisms made to this documentary film; There are assertive comments such as “a movie that will make your heart brandish”.

Based on real life, A Secret Love is about the love of two women that they have been hiding from people for nearly 50 years. Terry Donahue, a professional baseball player, is forced to hide his love for Pat Henschel from both his family and his close circle because of the taboos that society has never been able to destroy. When they reach the age of 65, they do not feel obliged to hide this relationship anymore, and their love is strong enough to be the subject of the documentary A Secret Love.

After Parasite, another master from South Korea: House of Hummingbird (Beolsae)

Genre: Drama

Tomatometer: 100%

Cast: Ji-hu Park, Sae-byeok Kim, Seung-Yun Lee

It is a fact that Far Eastern productions do very well in the genre of drama. House of Hummingbird, also a South Korean production, is the first feature film of Bora Kim, who was famous for his short films before. The movie is about the dramatic events that happened to a 14-year-old girl named Eunhee, who was not very affectionate by her family.

Eunhee grows up in a family that constantly quarrels and tries to make a living with a small business. His indifferent upbringing by his family makes him hungry for love, and Eunhee begins to see the love he sought in a chaotic period when the North Korean leader dies and the Seoul bridge collapses from his new teacher.

A very long but telling documentary: City Hall

Genre: Documentary

Tomatometer: 100%

Cast: Marty Walsh

City Hall, directed by Frederick Wiseman and shot in the documentary genre, is not a film that will appeal to everyone, since it is 272 minutes. That’s why this movie; the kind that will attract more attention to those whose interests are politics, administration and politics.

City Hall tells about the policies implemented by mayor Marty Walsh and his team against problems such as climate problems, racism and immigration problems in Boston, USA, and their work to increase the welfare of the people.

A close look at the lives of athletes: Athlete A

Genre: Documentary, drama, detective

Tomatometer: 100%

Cast: Maggie Nichols, Gina Nichols, John Nichols

Athlete A is about the revelation of the abuse inflicted on athletes by Larry Nassar, the gymnastics team doctor who created a big sensation in America. Bonni Cohen and John Shenk sit in the director’s chair of this movie based on real life.

Larry Nassar, 29-year-old doctor of the US gymnastics team, is exposed to a sensation in the country after reporters for the Indianapolis newspaper. Both the team and the federation stand behind Larry Nassar, even though the abused people think the Gymnastics Federation will do something. After investigations and reporters go over the federation, it turns out that Larry Nassar is not the only culprit.

Describing the conflict of preferences and cultures: Welcome To Chechnya

Genre: Documentary

Tomatometer: 100%

Cast: Olga Baranova, David Isteev, Maxim Lapunov

Welcome To Chechnya, a US-made documentary directed by David France, is an extremely successful production that has been awarded exactly 4 awards at the Berlin Film Festival.

The film shows how difficult conditions LGBT people in Chechnya live in their own country. In this country where LGBT individuals who were abducted by state operations and subjected to various tortures are extremely difficult to live, David France realistically reflects all the atrocities committed on the big screen.

Real and striking story of a famous astrologer: Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

Genre: Documentary

Tomatometer: 100%

Cast: Walter Mercado, Willy Acosta, Lin-Manuel Miranda

A documentary broadcast on Netflix and adapted from real life. The film sets out the life and challenging struggles of Walter Mercado, the famous astrologer who has made a tremendous impact in Puerto Rico.

Walter Mercado, who looks very similar to Zeki Müren, is a famous name for his astrology program in Spain, which has an extremely homophobic society. Mercado, who succeeds in making himself loved despite his exaggerated makeup, clothes and gestures, is forced to fight for his own name right for a long time, and when he starts to earn money worth a fortune.

Netflix movie about the fear that everyone will have to face one day: Dick Johnson is Dead

Genre: Documentary, drama

Tomatometer: 100%

Cast: Michael Hilow, Ana Hoffman, Dick Johnson

Kristen Johnson’s Dick Johnson is Dead was among the most anticipated productions of this year with its subject matter. This movie, which met the audience on Netflix in October, has attracted great attention since its release. The film is about the fear of death, which human beings fear the most.

This documentary, which won the Special Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival, is about Kristen Johnson’s fantasies of living together forever by somehow preventing her 86-year-old father from dying. While Kristen plunges her father with the immortality fantasies and stories she has set up, she also begins to prepare herself for the inevitable end.

A close look at the lives of people with disabilities: Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

Genre: Documentary

Tomatometer: 100%

Cast: Larry Allison, Dennis Billups, William Bronston

Crip Camp: Disabled Revolution, a Netflix original documentary, is about a disability camp that allows disabled people to abstain from doing things in society or to do things that are prohibited. This documentary, which features real camera footage, tells how disabled people gain their civil rights just like other people.

In this camp in the Catskill mountains of America, a group of people who are blind or deaf, who suffer from polio or have various disabilities, such as cerebral palsy, have the chance to do these activities that are not allowed to be done in the outside world, such as smoking, playing sports and cooking. . However, at the end of the camp, the return of everyone to their homes where they lived, once again excluded from society, starts to be a stimulating factor for the enactment of the disabled law in America.

Best movie of the year according to the critics in Rotten Tomatoes: His House

Genre: Drama, horror, thriller

Tomatometer: 100%

Cast: Sope Dirisu, Wunmi Mosaku, Malaika Wakoli-Abigaba

His House, directed by Remi Weekes, was chosen as the most admired film of 2020 at Rotten Tomatoes. This horror movie is about the paranormal events of a couple who fled from South Sudan to England during the war.

Sope and Wunmi decide to settle in England by escaping from their completely ruined home after the war in South Sudan. Thinking that their lives will be settled peacefully in England, this young couple soon realizes that the new town they have settled in has a dark face and is forced to face scary events.



