Best moments of “bromance” between Jungkook and Jimin

Jungkook and Jimin from the BTS group have formed such a strong friendship that they have shown concern for each other on various occasions.

“United we are … divided we fall.” We have all heard or read this statement at some point in our lives, certainly. But a group that follows him with dedication with all their heart and passion is none other than the Bangtan Boys group of K-Pop superstars, also known as BTS.

Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, and their unit have played a huge role in getting them to where they are today and just as each team has its own set of special friends, the same is the case with Jimin and Jungkook.

Jungkook and Jimin are like inseparable brothers and from working and rehearsing together to relaxing together, they do everything perfectly. It’s no wonder there is so much warmth and care that they share with each other and, time and again, we’ve seen the paparazzi capture some wonderful moments of this kind of affection.

Fans are happy for BTS’s close friendship

ARMY considers the relationship between Kookie and Chim Chim as “bromance” (brother / brother + romance), a word that new generations use to refer to the emotional bond between two men that goes a little beyond friendship but without being a couple.

The idols on various occasions have shown that the 7 are very close, but some are closer to each other. Thanks to the good connection between the BangTan boys, their success continues to increase.

BTS has known how to highlight the talent of each of its members and the good vibes of their songs are also reflected by idols both on and off stage. So every time ARMY see great friendship like Jungkook and Jimin, they are filled with excitement to see that they have become even closer over the years. Do you think Jungkook has a bromance with Jimin? What other BTS idols could have?



