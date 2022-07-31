Best FNAF island design for Animal crossing

One of the most amazing crossovers that Players have come up with in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a horror series Five Nights at Freddy’s. There are about 2000 unique pieces of furniture in Animal Crossing, especially after the release of update 2.0. Given this, it is not surprising that players continue to show more and more ingenuity in their construction ideas. Many have dedicated their islands to creating crossovers with other films and games, including FNAF. Fans of the franchise have turned rooms or, in some cases, even entire houses into FNAF-inspired pizzerias, and some have gone so far as to invite only New Horizons villagers who fit the theme to the island.

Interest in Animal Crossing has revived only recently after the release in November 2021 of the New Horizons 2.0 update and the Happy Home Paradise DLC. The former re-introduced several popular NPCs from the Animal Crossing series and brought back features such as Brewster’s Cafe. It has also greatly expanded gameplay elements such as farming and decoration. Happy Home Paradise, on the other hand, has provided players with dozens of new building opportunities to help fans hold out until the possible release of a new Animal Crossing game. Unfortunately, New Horizons 2.0 is also the last major update to the game.

The lack of further updates means there’s not much to wait for, especially for players who have been stuck with the game since its release in 2020. The New Horizons version of Animal Crossing holidays is the same every year, and if the museum has been completed, there are no new fish, beetles, or fossils to search for. Even those who wanted to collect all the gyroids in Animal Crossing may have already done so. Perhaps that’s why so many New Horizons players have decided to restart or at least rebuild their island over the past few months. Creating an extravagant themed island for other players to explore can take a lot of time, but many of them coped with the task. It seems that many FNAF fans in particular have accepted the challenge.

The Animal Crossing player Turns the Entire Basement into FNAF

It can be difficult to figure out what to do as a basement design in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, considering how big the space is. Although the 2.0 update for New Horizons has added new furniture sets, there are still not as many of them as in some other Animal Crossing games. Deciding which set to allocate so much space is not an easy task. Some players end up mixing and matching different furniture to create a basement dedicated to their favorite media, instead, from Jurassic Park to Super Mario. Reddit user zeSulv decided to create his image based on Five Nights at Freddy’s by adding clothes stylized as the characters of the game to the classic design of the pizzeria. They even included a failed Foxy curtain, bringing an extra level of detail to the build.

Creating a FNAF-style restaurant in New Horizons

However, the New Horizons player, arterialrainbow, went further, choosing villagers who match the animatronic nightmares shown in Five Nights at Freddy’s. Even some of the little-used FNAF NPCs are included. Plush animals serve as a good substitute when the characters themselves are not in the restaurant, and the extensive range of food presented in the New Horizons 2.0 update really helps to promote the theme of the pizzeria. There is even a guard booth that mimics the iconic setting of the first FNAF game. Although on paper it may seem that horror and cozy games like Animal Crossing don’t mix well, this restaurant is proof that they can be easily combined if players show enough creativity.

Happy Home Paradise allows players to create houses from FNAF

In the Happy Home Paradise DLC, players team up with the paradise planning team to build houses for villagers and non-player characters from the Animal Crossing series. Each of these houses has a specific theme and requirements to follow, although there are still many opportunities for creativity. Instead of just living alone, as is usually the case in New Horizons, villagers can also be roommates in Happy Home Paradise. One creative player, Kristasian, paired Teddy Bear resident with Egbert Chicken resident to mimic the main cast of the first Five Nights at Freddy’s game, although the two-resident limit on the holiday home means only half of the animatronics can be present.

Adding a dimly lit pizzeria in the house helps complete the design. There is also a security zone with a phone and a watch, reminiscent of the gameplay and the horrors of the first FNAF game. One corner is even dedicated to William Afton, the main villain of the franchise.