Best episodes before Katherine Heigl’s departure

As one of the longest running shows on television, Grey’s Anatomy has seen several stars leave the hit series. One of the most memorable outings was that of Katherine Heigl, the actress played intern-turned-surgeon Izzie Stevens.

After being a series regular on Grey’s Anatomy for five years from 2005 to 2010, Katherine Heigl left the show. She made her last appearance as Izzie on Grey’s Anatomy season 6 episode 12 where she returned to Seattle to make amends with Dr. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers).

Heigl won an Emmy for her portrayal of Izzie, a first for the cast, and when she received a second Emmy, the actress pulled out of contention. She released a public statement, saying that she did not feel the material she was given merited a nomination.

Two years later, Heigl left Grey’s Anatomy, details surrounding her departure at the time were unclear, some reports claimed that the show’s creator, Shonda Rhimes, released the actress from her contract early because she was not She showed up to work, however Grey’s Anatomy fans found out what happened to Izzie when Chambers left the show in 2020.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 2 Episode 16 “It’s the End of the World”

Years before Heigl’s departure, she played Izzie in one of the show’s most memorable episodes. In “It’s the End of the World,” Christina Ricci played a new paramedic as a guest star who held her hand over a bomb that was lodged inside a patient.

When Dr. Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) took over for the paramedic, Izzie and the rest of the inmates waited to learn their fate. Based on the ratings the episode has 9.5 stars out of 10, making it one of the highest rated episodes in the series.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 2 Episode 17 “As We Know It”

The two-part episode follow-up also has 9.5 stars out of 10 in the ranking. “As we know” continued the story of a bomb that possibly exploded at any time in the hospital where once again everyone was anxiously awaiting the result, some did better than others. Stress physically affected Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), while Alex and Izzie used it as an excuse to be spontaneous.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 5 Episode 24 “Now or Never”

The fifth season finale of Grey’s Anatomy is the highest with 9.6 stars, in “Now or Never”, the hospital doctors are put to the test once more, so they have to treat one of their own, Dr. George O’Malley (TR Knight), when he is admitted as John Doe after being hit by a bus.



