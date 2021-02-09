Best Classes for CoD Black Ops Cold War League Play

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches competitive mode. Get to know the best classes for League Play on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC; Now available.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War already has the expected competitive mode. League Play allows players of the Treyarch title to compete in matches based on their skill rank. Through this link you will know everything you need to know to play and what rewards you will receive.

Next we will review three personalized classes that we recommend for League Play. Remember that this mode works separately from multiplayer 6 against 6. You will play with the rules of the Call of Duty: League and you will have the entire armory unlocked from the beginning, including accessories.

Custom League Play Class 1 in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

For this class we seek to infiltrate behind enemy lines and be practically undetectable. We will play fast and always separately from the main group of our team. Hot Spot or Control is a great class for approaching areas away from the noise of the action. We will take as our main weapon an Ak-74u, which we will accompany with a 1911 pistol, both with silencers. The only nuance is that we will prioritize advantages that allow us to move with agility, that is, we will be detectable by enemy streaks.

Main weapon: Ak-74u

Muzzle: gru silencer

Barrel: 26.6 cm reinforced VDV

Attachment: Spetsnaz grip

Charger: 50-round VDV rapid charger

Handle: snake bandage

Secondary weapon: 1911

Muzzle: sound silencer

Barrel: 16.4 cm heavy reinforced

Body: FOE target designator

Magazine: Agile 12-round magazine

Handle: speed tape

Tactical: Stunner

Lethal: Semtex

Field upgrade: Trophy system

Pros: Greed Wildcard

Advantage 1: protective suit and tactical mask

Advantage 2: scavenger and quartermaster

Advantage 3: ninja and overwhelming