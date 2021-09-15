Best article rewriter tools that help you avoid plagiarism in writing

Article rewriting or paraphrasing is one of the most common techniques used in writing, especially when avoiding plagiarism. You must know that rewriting content is harder than creating a new post from scratch, so you should not take it easy. You have to be an expert in content writing and have years of experience in rewriting content with 100% accuracy. If you are looking for a shortcut solution for article rewriting, you should probably read this post.

In this article, you will find information about the best article rewriter tools on the web that can help you avoid and remove plagiarism. Article rewriter tools are online utilities that can help you spin duplicate content into unique versions. Now there are more than hundreds of different article rewriter tools being used all across the globe. Still, not all of them are reliable and capable of creating readable outputs. This is why we have handpicked the perfect options for you.

Best Article Rewriter Tools for getting rid of plagiarism!

In this section, you will find the best online paraphrasing tools that would help you create new content without any effort. You can also avoid and remove plagiarized content from your work with these tools.

Rewrite Guru

Rewrite guru is an automatic content spinner tool that uses AI and advanced writing technology power. This article rewriter tool can create unique content in human-like quality, making it a very popular choice. This word spinner offers three different spinning modes. The first one is smart spin. You can focus on both removing plagiarism and the quality and simplicity of the content. The ultra spin mode is for hardcore paraphrasing. You would get a complex content version that would have 0% similarities in it. The third mode is manual spinning, in which you can rephrase the content with the tool manually. This rephrase tool is free to use, but you have to register yourself to get infinite services. Avoiding plagiarism is very easy with this tool.

Article rewriter – Duplichecker

Duplichecker is a trustworthy platform for checking plagiarism in content. You must know that this website also offers a free article rewriter tool that can help you remove plagiarism and avoid all ugly consequences related to it. This paraphrasing tool is considered to be great if you want to create meaningful and original articles. We would like you to know that this tool is free to use, and you don’t have to worry about any restrictions. You can create an infinite amount of unique articles with this utility.

Chimp rewriter

Chimp Rewriter is a very famous desktop-based paraphrasing tool that can help you avoid plagiarism in your content. This tool can be used online, or you can also download its desktop application from the website. This application cum tool is powered by AI and advanced algorithms so that you can trust its results. The natural language processing feature of chimp rewriter is very effective for creating human-like content. Another good thing about this article rewriter is that it works in different languages. So you can spin articles into multiple languages if you want to.

Kontent Machine

This is a relatively new but extremely credible tool that can purify your content from all traces of plagiarism. If you want to remove plagiarism from an otherwise original post or create new articles based on duplicate inputs, you should try the Kontent machine. The best thing about this online tool is that it is straightforward to use, so you would not have to worry about learning anything.

Paraphrasing Tool – PlagiarismDetector.Net

This is another reliable and efficient paraphrasing tool that can help you eliminate all kinds of plagiarism. This is a cloud-based utility, so you can only use it online on a browser. You don’t have to worry about the quality and readability of spun content on this tool because it uses the latest technology to rewrite articles. The best thing about this article rewriter is that it can spin the same input content as many times as you want it to. You would get a unique version every time you spin it. This paraphrasing tool also works in more than ten different languages.

Article rewriter – SmallSEOTools

The tools by smallseotools.com are quite famous across the globe. This article rewriter tool is a free and friendly tool that anyone and everyone who wishes to create unique articles based on plagiarized content can use. This article rewriter also uses artificial intelligence and advanced technology to spin your content. Hence, the results are not unique but are also simple & readable. You can use this article rewriter on any device you want as long as you have a stable web connection.

These are some of the best article rewriter tools that you can try out to avoid plagiarism and create high-quality content for free.