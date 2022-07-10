Best Armaguerra 43 Gear in Warzone Pacific Season 4 (July 2022)

Call of Duty Warzone: Pacific has reached season 4, and with it a lot of changes have appeared in the game, including many buffs and weapon weakenings, such as the Armaguerra 43 submachine gun. Call of Duty Warzone is a free battle royale game originally released in the second season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Warzone is present on most gaming platforms and provides cross-play between them, allowing players to enter huge online arenas with up to 150 fighters and fight until only one team wins.

In 2021, Warzone was relaunched as Call of Duty Warzone: Pacific, and among its many changes, few were more significant than changes to the gear system. During battle royale games, players could no longer summon their gear until the first free one was deployed. This forced players to survive longer with the weapons they found, while maintaining the need to find money to eventually use them at the purchase station to purchase their custom gear in Call of Duty Warzone: Pacific.

The release of Season 4 brought with it an attempt to balance the medium and long range meta that is currently present in the game by weakening the two most powerful weapons, NZ and UGM. These nerfs have most influenced the SMG category, which is great for close combat. In addition, it has also improved the settings using the Overkill perk, as SMGS significantly complement most equipment focused on the main long-range weapon.

Call of Duty Warzone: Pacific — Best Armaguerra Gear (July 2022)

The Armaguerra 43 is a very balanced submachine gun, which does not stand out in any special way, as it is a universal weapon that suffers a little in terms of rate of fire and mobility. This weapon has been greatly improved in the Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 patch, as its total damage has been increased and it has received countless new adaptations. On the other hand, its range has been reduced so that it doesn’t become too powerful in mid-range collisions.

When creating equipment for the Armaguerra 43, players should focus on increasing its rate of fire, mobility, bullet speed and recoil control:

Muzzle: Recoil booster Barrel: Botti 570 mm Hessiopeoptics: Slate reflector Pad: Imerito TA Skeletal Barrel: M1941 Manual Thrust Rear handle: Fabric handle Magazine: 9 mm 60 round magazines Ammunition: Elongated Handle 1: Steady handle 2: Fast

With this gear and recent buffs, the Armaguerra 43 is becoming a very competitive weapon that will excel in short- and medium-range combat and will probably become one of the best submachine guns in Call of Duty Warzone: Pacific.