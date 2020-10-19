Best apps to download music on mobile

Listening to music downloaded directly on the cell phone, although already a little unusual, is still not a thing of the past. The method allows tracks to be heard from anywhere, even if the cell phone does not have an active data plan, and is especially useful for long journeys through locations without coverage.

Check out a selection of the best music download apps to listen to offline.

Spotify

Spotify is widely known for its vast catalog of songs and podcasts for all tastes, but did you know that the app also saves music to listen to while offline? This option is exclusive to subscribers of any package (starting at R $ 16.90 per month) and allows unlimited downloads of playlists, albums and podcasts to listen to in the app without distractions. Compatible with Android and iOS.

YouTube Music

The competitor YouTube Music has the same download function. The service is limited to 500 tracks and is part of the Mixtape Offline tool, exclusive for Premium subscribers (from R $ 16.90 per month) on the platform.

The tool allows you to automatically download the user’s favorite songs, albums and playlists while connected to Wi-Fi so you always have a selection of sounds available, even if there is no more contact with the internet. Download available for Android and iOS.

Deezer

This streaming service is less well known, but it has a large catalog with more than 53 million songs. In it, subscribers (starting at R $ 16.90 per month) can download tracks to listen wherever they want, without ads or interruptions, and can add their own MP3 files to expand the collections. Available for Android and iOS.

Amazon Music and Amazon Music Unlimited

Through Amazon, there are two alternatives: Amazon Music, a streaming service that is part of the Amazon Prime subscription package, with a catalog of 2 million songs; and Amazon Music Unlimited, with the availability of 50 million songs, hundreds of playlists and stations selected by the company, entirely exclusive to subscribers (R $ 16.90 per month, unrelated to the Amazon Prime subscription).



