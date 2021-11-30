Put aside the paper and pen. Best apps for those who want to draw digitally in the age of technology.

The point where art enthusiasts and technology enthusiasts come together is digital drawing applications. Whether it’s an amateur hobby to pass the time, design or improve your drawing skills, there are many useful and free digital drawing applications.

If you are interested in painting and you want to draw and design from your phone or tablet, we have brought together the best digital drawing applications. Here are those apps…

Digital drawing applications

Digital drawing is a much cheaper and practical way compared to traditional drawing. You can discover the tools in the applications over time, improve yourself and create much better works without having to have a great talent in painting.

Traditional drawing tools may be beyond your budget, or digital drawing may interest you more because you are tech-savvy. Let’s take a look at some easy-to-use apps that you can use for free.

ibisPaint X app

You can adjust the size of the picture you want to draw in the application. You can try various methods with different brush options. In addition, ibisPaint X allows you to draw on a photo in your gallery. It also has a feature where you can add several photos or pictures on top of each other.

You can diversify your image with over 2,700 materials, 4,500 kinds of brushes, over 800 fonts, 78 different filters, 46 different screen tones and 27 blending modes. Contour fix, register drawing process, symmetry or radial line rulers and clipping features are also available. After you complete your image, you can download it as PNG.

It is also a platform where many art enthusiasts like you can share their works. So you can display your paintings to other people. You can click here to download from the Google Play Store and here to download from the App Store.

Sketchbook app

Customizable brushes provide a great advantage for you to achieve the desired result. Sketchbook also has a few writing styles, though not as many as in the other app. It also has gridlines and mirror mode so you can draw symmetrically. This function can be especially useful for portrait drawings.

It helps you find the colors you want with the color palette. It will be easier to focus on drawing as its interface is designed for sketching. Again in this application, you can draw on the photos in your gallery. You can click here to download from the Google Play Store and here to download from the App Store.

MediBang Paint app

It has pretty much the same features as other apps. Wide color palette, different brush options, attachable photo and multiple layers available. But the people who should use MediBang Paint are especially cartoon lovers. The application has a special interface for creating cartoons.

Resizable drawing templates are also available to help you draw geometric shapes properly. You can click here to download from the Google Play Store and here to download from the App Store.