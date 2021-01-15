Best Android and iOS games of the week

We reached another Thursday, and with that the time has come to check the selection with the best games released for Android and iOS this week. Today’s list has as main highlights titles such as Erica – Interactive Thriller, which leaves computers and consoles to reach smartphones, and The Forbidden Arts, a platform game focused on exploration that also makes its debut on mobile phones after arriving at PCs and consoles.

While many are still waiting for the Android 11 update, modifications made by Google to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) repository already give us hints of what can reach Android 12, including the ability to hibernate apps to free up space. On the iOS side, we had a curious experiment by a developer who was able to run Ubuntu 20.04 LTS on an iPhone 7, even preparing a tutorial, which requires advanced knowledge however.

Check out the list of the best games for Android and iOS this week:

Basketball vs Zombies

A peaceful little town? I think not! The zombie apocalypse is here and you must defend yourself by shooting at hoops with your heads … and your faithful baseball bat! Put some weapons together and have cruel fun in this apocalyptic basketball game to defend yourself and your friends!

Choppy Waters

Swimming cats! Walruses with jetpacks! Sharks with lasers! Choppy Waters is a new version of an arcade classic. Swim as far as you can while dodging rocks and anchors in this extremely CHALLENGING and free infinite corridor. How far can you do this?

Erica – Interactive Thriller

Follow Erica, a woman haunted by nightmares, following sinister clues to face traumatic events from the past. It is up to you to reveal the surprising truth. Guide Erica through the story using her touch to physically interact with the environment.

The Forbidden Arts

The Forbidden Arts is an action-adventure platform game, focused on discovery and exploration. When the game’s hero, Phoenix, seeks the advice of a druid to understand her visions, she awakens the latent pyromancy in him. This starts an epic journey from the humble beginning of Phoenix, as he seeks to master the element of fire.

Gravity Song

You will be able to move a ball in any direction just by tapping the screen. Using this ability, you need to find and go through a portal to escape a room. We don’t want to bore you, so we added a lot of lasers, magnets and more interesting things to make a challenging game.