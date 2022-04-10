Bessie, the wife of Joe Gatto from Impractical Jokers, describes their dynamic of co-parenting: “We will always be a family”

“We will always be a family,” the 39—year-old California native, a board member of Animal Haven and Second Chance Rescue NYC Dogs, told us on Thursday, April 7. — Our children deserve us to be in their lives and in their lives. to make us both happy and prosperous. We are friends and parents of our beautiful children and we intend to always put them first and do what is best for our family.”

Bessie, who shares 6-year-old Milana and 4-year-old Remington with a 45-year-old graduate of Impractical Jokers, added that they have “a lot of honest conversations.”

She explained: “We are very lucky that we can make life easier for all of us. In most cases, this does not apply to [divorced parents]. But this is the best thing for us and the children. We still have a lot of laughter and family time.”

The former couple got married in September 2013, and Milana and Remington met in 2015 and 2017, respectively. The duo announced their breakup in January, and Joe simultaneously announced his departure from the reality show.

“With love and respect, we decided to part ways. Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family for our beautiful children, and we look forward to raising them together,” the former wrote in a joint statement. “We ask you to respect our privacy while we go through this new chapter together. And, of course, we will continue to help animals and rescue dogs, and this is what we are both passionate about!”

Spending time with Milan and Remington, the couple is “busy,” Bessie joked with Us about their life after breaking up on Thursday.

“Milana is very active and loves gymnastics, dancing and tennis,” she said. “Remington loves horseback riding, swimming and football. They like to be on Joe’s show, and they have appeared on stage several times. But for now they want to be either astronauts or veterans. Any one of them works for me.”

In addition to the activities of the two toddlers, Bessie is busy working on the Animal Haven board and Second Chances Rescue NYC Dogs. She currently has 20 dogs of her own, but that number is “growing and decreasing.”

Bessie told Us, “Saying this number out loud sounds a little crazy, but most of them are small elderly people and take up so little space, except for my heart, of course. …When adopted by elders, you never know how much time you will spend with them. But no matter how long or short their time [has passed] with us, each of them is so loved and cherished. I’m so passionate about adopting seniors, and I don’t think they get enough attention or attention.”