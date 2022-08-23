Beşiktaş’s Wout Weghorst Performance Was On The Agenda In The Netherlands!

Wout Weghorst, transferred by the black and white team with great hope, managed to attract the attention of the community. Wout Weghorst, who was ineffective at Burnley last season, almost integrated with Beşiktaş community and fans. The Dutch press, in its news about the harmony between Wout Weghorst and Beşiktaş fans, included the comments that “Burnley did not happen, but Beşiktaş seems to be”.

Wout Weghorst, for whom Beşiktaş management made an intense effort to transfer, made a successful entry into his career in black and white.

The Dutch striker, who scored his first goal in the Karagümrük match, wants to keep his bond with Beşiktaş fans strong.

Weghorst’s relationship with the fans also caught the attention of some Dutch football fans.

WEGHORST RESPONSE TO FANS

Beşiktaş fans opened a banner ‘Weghorst is on fire’ for Wout Weghorst and emphasized that the striker’s name was ‘fear’ to the opposing defenses.

Weghorst, on the other hand, replied to the fans at the end of the Karagümrük match, “Thank you for your support”.

‘WEGHORST CREATED A STRONG BIND’

On the other hand, while Weghorst’s performance was highlighted in the news in the Dutch press, some fans shared that the goal scorer created a ‘strong bond’ with Beşiktaş fans.

Dutch fans also gave place to comments such as ‘Burnley did not happen, but Beşiktaş seems to be’.

PERFORMANCE IN BEŞİKTAŞ

He assisted Wout Weghorst, Kayserispor and Alanyaspor.

The football player, who had 2 assists, scored a goal in the match they defeated Karagümrük 4-1.

Black-and-whites did not lose any of the 3 matches that Weghorst contributed to the score so far, but got 2 wins and 1 draw.