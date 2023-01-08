Besiktas has started negotiations with Al-Nasr striker Vincent Aboubakar.

Aboubakar will replace Wout Weghorst.

Yesterday it became known that Manchester United is finalizing a deal to lease Weghorst, and Eric ten Hag is a fan of his Dutch compatriot.

Today it became known that Besiktas held a meeting with the player’s agents.

It is also reported that the Turkish club is in dialogue with Burnley about the termination of the lease of Weghorst.

Weghorst himself is obsessed with moving to Old Trafford, which he considers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

According to The Athletic, Weghorst believes he has unfinished business in the Premier League after his unsuccessful loan spell at Burnley last season.

New changes have taken place in the pursuit of Weghorst, which increase the chances of the 30-year-old footballer becoming a United player very soon.

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Auna reports that Besiktas is now firmly targeting Aboubakar.

In this game of musical chairs for strikers, Aboubakar, who was ousted as the main striker by Al-Nasr with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, has himself been linked with the Red Devils, and there is speculation that the 20-time champions of England have made a loan offer for the Cameroonian.

Auna says: “Besiktas has started negotiations with Vincent Aboubakar’s agent to replace Wout Weghorst.”

His statement was supported by A Spor, indicating that “Weghorst’s departure will be approved if Besiktas agrees with Vincent Aboubakar.”

“Otherwise, the management will want Vegorst to stay on the team.”

Thus, depending on the availability and content of the withdrawal clause in the loan deal with Besiktas, the purchase of Weghorst by United may depend on whether Besiktas adds Aboubakar to its ranks.