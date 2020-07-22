Bershka launches the BRATZ collection you need to have

The new BRATZ and Bershka collection includes various accessories and clothing that you will surely love. Are you a fan of BRATZ ? This new collection of Bershka clothing and accessories is ideal for you.

If you were born in the late 90’s, surely you had one or many BRATZ dolls among your collection of dolls , those dolls that stood out for having a huge head and stylish clothes that marked a whole generation.

Do you have a passion for fashion? Bershka is ready to bring the 2000s back with her new BRATZ- inspired clothing and accessories collection , we tell you everything we know.

Through her social networks, Bershka announced the launch of her new BRATZ fashion collection , which is now available for sale . Among the items you can buy are several crop tops with illustrations by Cloe , Sasha , Jasmin and Jade , as well as shorts , jogger pants , bags and cases for your cell phone .

Bershka’s announcement aroused the excitement of BRATZ fans , but it also received some comments that emphasized the lack of one of the most representative accessories of the dolls: the high boots and high-heeled shoes that characterize them so much.

The collection of BRATZ x Bershka is now available from the official brand page to check the availability of these products in your country and prices.

If you are a fan of fashion, we recommend you check out these incredible looks inspired by the E-Girl style so that you stand out wherever you go .



