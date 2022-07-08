“Berserk” goes on a break, but fans fear that it may drag on

Fans were spooked by the announcement this week from the new creative group Berserk that the series will take a short break after the publication of the next issue. Readers are concerned that any interruption in the publication of manga may be at best indefinite, and at worst permanent.

Fans were thrilled when, in early June 2022, it became known that the publisher of Young Animal comics would continue publishing Berserk, despite the passing of ocf creator Kentaro Miura. According to Young Animal, the sequel to the cult classic manga will be led by Koji Mori, a close confidant of Miura who has access to Miura’s detailed notes on how he would have ended the story if he had been present. At first, fans asked a few questions about whether Young Animal or Mori would be able to continue the saga at the level it had reached under Miura’s leadership. However, in the end, most fans came to the conclusion that life with a Berserker was better than without it.

Manga Mogura RE’s manga news account announced this week that after the release of the next chapter of Berserk this week, Mori will take a short break. After that, fans took to social media to express their thoughts and opinions. Many have allowed their concerns to be known. In particular, fans tweeted that despite claims that “Berserk” will return to its usual publication schedule on August 12, 2022, the manga’s history with a break suggests that it may take some time before they can continue reading the ongoing adventures of Gats, Griffith. and a helmet in the near future. Below are just some reactions to the next break in the work of Berserk.

While a break is a common and reasonable element of manga production, where the creator is often the author, illustrator and typeface designer of the entire enterprise, the fears of Berserk fans about a “short” break leading to a long absence are not without reason. Indeed, as fans note on social networks, the story of a Berserker with a break in work is extraordinary. Since his first chapter was released in 1989, there has not been a single year when there has not been a multi-month break. Since 2009, the number of months during which the chapter of “Berserk” has not been published has exceeded the number of months when the chapter was published. Indeed, outside of a fairly regular publication schedule between 1995 and 2007, months-long breaks were the rule rather than the exception.

Naturally, with Miura’s departure in May 2021 and a deeper understanding of the illness he suffered from during the publication of the manga, the number and duration of breaks become clear. Miura did everything he could in extremely exceptional circumstances. But with Mori continuing to Berserk in the spirit of Miura, and Young Animal’s aggressive campaign to spread the word about the manga’s sequel, it’s hard to blame fans for expecting a return to a more regular release schedule. However, as one fan complained, a one—month break is a normal schedule for most comics. Indeed, the Berserk fan community will be watching in August to see if the break trend continues or if a new era of regularity has begun.