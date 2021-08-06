Berserk: Chapter 364 of The Manga Will Be Released With Homage To Kentaro Miura

Berserk: The Japanese publication Young Animal announced, this Friday (06), that its edition 18/2021 will have the chapter 364 of Berserk. The magazine will be launched on September 10, just over a month from now.

The story will have color pages, a poster with the best scenes from the manga and even a booklet called “Messages for Kentaro Miura”, author of the story who died at age 54 in May.

The announcement was a bit surprising to fans, as a few months ago Young Animal had said that Berserk’s future was “uncertain”. Chapter 363, called “Leaping Monkey,” is considered by many readers to be the last that Miura completed before her death.

The new episode is expected to continue the story of Guts, Casca and their friends in Elfhelm and unfold the Moonlight Boy character’s return to Guts.

Although the next edition of the manga is confirmed, there are no further details about new productions. The same goes for new animes or feature films, as the audiovisual adaptations of the work were also successful.