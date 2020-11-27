Berlin’s wife Tatiana will play an important role

Tatiana (Diana Gómez) was brought for the first time as a fiancée from Berlin in some flashback sequences of the program La Casa de Papel. However, fans were suspicious when Berlin told the professor that she was also a successful thief.

Some La Casa de Papel fans think this could play a role in the show’s final season, as the team tries to escape the Bank of Spain for the last time.

Some other La Casa de Papel fans agreed with the idea, writing how it could save Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna).

Nothing has been revealed about the particular plot yet, but Gomez has been seen filming. Along with this, there is also another theory from La Casa de Papel fans about what will happen.

Some viewers think that she and Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) might be connected in some way on the show. This is because they look quite similar thanks to the color of their hair and their characteristics in La Casa de Papel.

There are some theories that they could be sisters or even how they could be the same person. However, this one seems a bit more unlikely as there have been no real indications of this at La Casa de Papel so far.



