Beoplay E8 Sport Alonso Edition headphones announced

Bang & Olufsen is a famous audio and media company, competing with brands such as Sony and Harman, which have the habit of launching premium devices and accessories, with special design and features in limited editions, for uninviting prices. The manufacturer announced last year the Beosound Stage, a high-performance soundbar that started with prices starting at around US $ 1,750 (~ R $ 9,428), and unveiled in May this year its Beovision Harmony TV, with 88 inches, for no less than £ 44,100 (~ R $ 311 thousand).

Now, the company has just announced a partnership with the famous Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso to launch limited versions of the TWS Beoplay E8 Sport headphones and the Beosound Edge speaker. In addition to the special look, which has Alonso’s signature, the accessories will be sold in 66 and 14 units, respectively, in honor of the number of cars that the racer drove in this year’s Indy 500, and in his trajectory in F1.

Commenting on the partnership, Fernando Alonso said that he has always used music as “a training companion for maximum performance and when I am mentally preparing for a race. Music helps me to find the balance of my mind before entering the car, while building the adrenaline for the challenge to come “.

As expected, the new accessories will not come cheap, especially due to their limited run. The E8 Sport Alonso Edition earphones will be sold for £ 350, around R $ 2,472 excluding taxes, while the Edge Alonso Edition speaker will cost a whopping £ 3,200, or about R $ 22,600, also without considering any fees.



