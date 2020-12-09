BenQ Obtained ISO27001 Certification

BenQ has been awarded ISO27001 certification for information security management systems (ISMS) and has proven its commitment and ability to maintain information security and protect users’ security and privacy.

ISO27001 is an internationally authoritative standard that determines the requirements for the establishment, implementation, maintenance and continuous improvement of an information security management system in the context of an organization, thus ensuring that data remain safe, complete and available. After going through rigorous reviews by the British Standards Institute (BSI), BenQ received the ISO / IEC 27001: 2013 certification on September 14, 2020.

As stated by BenQ President and CEO Conway Lee, “The ISO27001 certification is proof of a company’s competence in information security management. BenQ has always considered information security extremely important and this philosophy is reflected in our R&D and manufacturing processes. BenQ is committed to protecting customers’ data and privacy. In addition, the ISO27001 certification demonstrates BenQ’s determination to be the industry leader in information security. This solution is clearly demonstrated by products such as the BenQ InstaShow wireless presentation solution.

The BenQ InstaShow wireless presentation solution perfectly summarizes BenQ’s commitment to information security and demonstrates why the company fully deserves ISO27001 certification. It is ideal for security-focused businesses such as banks, law firms, and accounting firms, as well as government, military and education units. With the increasing prevalence of wireless connections and online meetings due to COVID-19, the demand for such systems has grown rapidly.

The InstaShow system is entirely hardware based, requires no setup or drivers, which means that unauthorized or malware will not enter the user’s computer. In addition, InstaShow has passed CVSS 3.0 standards tested by an ISO27001 and ISO17025 certified security lab. Despite InstaShow’s compatibility to work with any operating system or hardware platform, including PC, Mac and Chromebook, the system still promises absolute data security with measures such as 128-bit encryption and WPA2-PSK protection.



