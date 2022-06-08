Benny talks about the disaster with the toilet “Below deck” and a hilarious description of Captain Jason [Exclusive]

Benny Crowley cringed after seeing the infamous disaster with an overflowing toilet on the Under Deck Down Under.

The sailor woke up to the fact that a sea of sewage flooded his cabin at 2 a.m., and woke up Captain Jason Chambers to help stop the plumbing accident. Crowley told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that the decision to wake up the captain due to an overflowing toilet is not exactly how it played out in the Under Deck Down Under. But he already felt comfortable being open with Chambers, so he was lucky to get a call in the middle of the night.

Benny Explains Why he Woke up Captain Jason in “Below Deck Down Under”

Approaching the exploding toilet bowl, Crowley was disappointed with the boatswain Jamie Syed and was on the verge of being fired. The toilet-water-filled stall seemed to have almost arranged a deal for him.

Captain Jason Chambers, Culver Bradbury, Benny Crowley | Laurent Basset/Peacock

“I mean, it’s really funny to look at it in hindsight, you know, it actually happened quite differently,” he recalled. “In real life, everything happened differently. I won’t go into details because that’s the beauty of television. They made it a little more stressful. But it was actually very funny, to be honest.”

He shared why he went to Chambers instead of calling an engineer or Syed. “I went to Jason because I seriously thought he would help me,” the sailor admitted. “We weren’t that close with the engineers. And at that moment I clearly did not feel that I could get such support from my immediate superior. So I went to Jason. And when I saw it, I, like God, will go to the captain at 2 a.m. to help me with plumbing. But because of everything that happened before, a lot has happened. And I felt safe going to Jason. I knew he could help me.”

Captain Jason calmed Benny down because of the mess.

Chambers was good-natured and had a sense of humor, despite having to deal with an overflowing toilet. In fact, he shared in a confession that he had previously worked as a plumber, so he really was the right person for this job.