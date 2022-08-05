Benny Blanco Becomes ARMY in “Bad Decisions” MV, Collaboration with BTS and Snoop Dogg

Benny Blanco has finally released a music video for his collaboration with BTS and Snoop Dogg.

As scheduled, the music video titled “Bad Decisions” was officially released through Benny Blanco’s YouTube channel on Friday (05/08) at 13:00.

In the music video, we will see Benny Blanco’s stunning acting when he became an ARMY and plans to watch BTS’ concert in America.

With the accompaniment of funky pop music, catchy vocals from BTS members, and slick rap from Snoop Dogg, making the song “Bad Decisions” is a shame you don’t want to miss.

After releasing the music video for “Bad Decisions” on Benny Blanco’s YouTube channel, BTS will also release the lyric video for the song “Bad Decisions” on their YouTube channel on August 6.

For those of you who are already curious, you can watch the music video for “Bad Decisions” below!