Bennu: how to watch the asteroid mission this Tuesday

The North American Space Agency (NASA, in English), will present this Tuesday (20) a live transmission of the mission in search of samples of the ground of the asteroid Bennu, made by its probe OSIRIS-REx. The asteroid is rich in minerals and carbon and can help scientists better understand the formation of the universe.

The live broadcast will begin at 2:20 pm on Tuesday, Brasília time, and should last until 7:30 pm, when OSIRIS-REx will finish collecting the asteroid samples. It will be part of the NASA event focused on space education, which has other broadcasts between this Monday (19) and Wednesday (21). Check below the schedule in Brasília time.

Programming

Monday, October 19

2 pm: Science of Asteroids and conference call on planetary defense.

4 pm: Broadcast on science and engineering.

5:45 pm to 6:30 pm: Live Q&A session on NASA TV.

Tuesday, October 20

from 2:20 pm to 7:30 pm: Live transmission of an animation demonstrating the real-time collection activities of OSIRIS-REx.

6:00 pm to 7:30 pm: Live broadcast of Lockheed Martin from the descent of OSIRIS-REx to the surface of Bennu and his attempt to collect samples.

Wednesday, October 21

6 pm: Post-sample conferences and dissemination of new images

6:15 pm to 6:45 pm: An episode of NASA Science Live airs with team members answering questions about the OSIRIS-REx mission and asteroid science. You can participate using the hashtag #ToBennuAndBack.

Asteroid Bennu

The asteroid Bennu has been studied since 1999, when it was discovered. He is currently in 2nd place on the Technical Impact Risk Scale of Palermo and is therefore observed daily. The object is 493 meters in diameter and presents a risk of 0.07% of impact with the Earth, which is considered high. Scientists hope to better understand the object’s trajectory and origin by analyzing samples collected on the mission.



