Benjamin Samat is heaven with his darling Maddy Burciaga

Big love between Benjamin Samat and Maddy! The couple does not let go and really makes us dream too much with their posts and Insta story …

Benjamin Samat and Maddy: they’re the TV couple of the moment! These two bombs of W9 do not stop sharing their love on the web …

For several weeks, the couple have not hesitated to share their daily life together … To our greatest happiness!

So more and more fans are following him! Indeed, their love excites everyone!

We got to know Benjamin Samat’s relationship with Alix who had also caused a lot of talk. Seeing him with Maddy warms hearts… Hopefully it doesn’t end the same way…

Indeed, if the end of their story had caused the buzz, it had done a lot of harm to the two stars … However, it seems that the handsome Marseillais is really ready to engage with the beautiful blonde.

Eh yes ! Benjamin Samat had said that he would only introduce his next sweetheart if he was sure it would be the right one … Add to this that Jessica Thivenin’s friend wants a child before he turns 30 …

He already has 28! So we’ll let you do the math!



