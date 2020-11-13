Benjamin Samat bush at the gym because of his coach!

On his Instagram account, Benjamin Samat has just proven that he does not let go. He was showing up in pain at the gym

For several weeks now, Benjamin Samat has been in a relationship with Maddy Burciaga. The two have recently made their story official and have been on cloud nine since the announcement. But that doesn’t mean the hunk is slacking off. Even though he has found love, he continues to go to the gym.

Because yes, in Dubai, there is no containment. At least for the moment. As a result, anyone can go to the gym and work out. That’s why, the hunk takes the opportunity to maintain his dream body.

Indeed, couple or not, Benjamin Samat always wishes to have an Apollo silhouette. Well if some thought he was figuring, they were wrong. Thibault Garcia’s friend revealing a video of his session with his friend Kamel.

The latter, keen on sports, wanted to give him a special training. Only problem, it seems that Benji is not used to following this kind of program.

On his Instagram account, Benjamin Samat made it known that he was exhausted after the session.

AT THE SPORTS ROOM, BENJAMIN SAMAT IS SOLD OUT

We invite you to see the story in question to better understand the suffering of the beautiful kid. The latter, reporting, during coaching, to his fans on his social networks: “Friends, I explain to you, I am doing a session with Kamel, he is mentally ill …”

Benjamin Samat’s friend, not wanting his foal to stop there, did not fail to call him to order. By throwing at him, for example: “We stop talking and let’s go!” “To which the exhausted young man replied:” I’m getting out of my comfort zone right now. This is the first time that I have wanted to cry when I am not sad… He is crazy. ”

Fortunately, there is an end to everything. Benjamin Samat therefore took advantage of his evening to rest. Remembering that it had been several years since he had made so much effort:

“It must be 4 or 5 years since I last worked out like this. “



