Benjamin Pavard Disappointed at Bayern, Manchester United May Revive Transfer Interest

Ten Hag spoke about his desire to add to the right rear slot, and Pavard can meet all the requirements.

Manchester United currently have a five-game winless streak in the Premier League, which has taken them to fifth place in the table, just three points behind Tottenham Hotspur, who finished third with a game to spare.

Eric Ten Hag’s philosophy is starting to take shape, and the recruits the club has attracted this summer have played a huge role in United’s development.

The Dutch boss had a lot to do when he was given the role — from improving leaky defenses to hiring dominant midfielders and finally bringing ineffective stars back to their best form.

Dalot shining

Defensive contracts changed the rules of the game: Lisandro Martinez quickly became a fan favorite, and midfielders Casemiro and Christian Eriksen became invaluable for the team’s style of play.

The work is not yet complete, it is urgently necessary to strengthen the attackers, given the injury problems of Anthony Martial and the uncertain future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Benjamin Pavard did not expect to start on the bench in the last two games and is frustrated about it. The decision was not explained to him conclusively. Pavard is also unhappy because he doesn't have a regular role as CB, which he had hoped for this season [@Plettigoal] pic.twitter.com/M5abydCgkN — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 30, 2022

Another problematic position for the Red Devils is the right wing-back. Diogo Dalot has firmly established himself as an undisputed starter, starting in all the games of this campaign.

He has no viable alternatives, as Ten Hag is not the biggest fan of Aaron Van Bissaki, who has played only four minutes in this campaign.

“I have to mention, I think a club like Manchester United needs two good outfield defenders because we have a lot of games to cover,” Ten Hag told Sky Sports, discussing the merits of Dalot.

And this means that the 20-time champions of England are actively looking for the right profile for the right rear slot. And if recent reports are to be believed, one of their former transfer targets could potentially return to the scene.

Pavard enters, AWB leaves?

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard was actively considering a move in the summer after the Bavarian giant acquired Matthijs de Ligt.

But the Frenchman eventually stayed, but now SPORT 1 reports that the defender is showing “disappointment” in his current situation.

The 26-year-old has started 11 times in 17 games this campaign, playing a full match just eight times. And this did not please the player, who believes that he should be on the field more.

The newcomers De Ligt and Nussar Mazraoui have further complicated the situation, and “neither the club nor the player are very interested in extending” the player’s contract, which runs until 2024.

And that could make the World Cup winner “seriously think” about leaving again, and United could come back for him if Ten Hag sees him as the missing link in his team. His versatility can be another important advantage, since Pavar can also play in the center of defense.

Currently, Transfermarkt estimates it at 30 million euros, and if the player insists on the transfer, it can be available even cheaper. If the Reds can get rid of Van Bissaki for a decent amount, the transition to Pavard may not be far off.