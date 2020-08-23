Benjamin Castaldi (TPMP) nostalgic for his TV debut!

Benjamin Castaldi has been on TV for several years now. Viewers appreciate its charm, its madness, but also its seriousness!

As a reminder, it was at France Télévisions that he started his career as an intern. It was finally his mother Catherine Allegret who recommended him to Michel Drucker in 1993.

The latter therefore gave him the chance to learn alongside him. So he got a movie column on the variety show Studio Gabriel.

Several years later, he rose to prominence as the host of Loft Story on M6. Subsequently, he also hosted Secret Story on TF1. It is then an iconic face of reality TV.

But it was ultimately alongside Cyril Hanouna that he decided to pursue his career. Benjamin Castaldi is a columnist in Touche pas à mon poste.

BENJAMIN CASTALDI: HIS FANS ARE UNDER HIS CHARM

He is proud of his past. And he will remember it all his life! And justly ! On this Sunday, August 22, the future dad decided to look at some very old photos.

Benjamin Castaldi therefore shared one of them that means a lot to him. It is then a photo of his debut: “August 23, 1994 … My debut with Michel Drucker on France Télévisions … 26 years already and 26 years of friendship with Jean Lemonnier … What happiness. ”

And one thing is certain, it has changed a lot. Benjamin Castaldi is still certainly charismatic, but the features of his face are quite different.

His fans are still under his spell: “Too beautiful, you did not have any wrinkles yet”, “Oh yes Studio Gabriel, that does not make us younger! (although at that time I was super young 😜) !, “Too handsome this man. “



