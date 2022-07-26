Bengals Star John Barrow Has Reportedly Undergone Surgery

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Barrow was briefly out of action.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Barrow underwent surgery to remove his appendix. He will miss some training time, but will be back long before the start of the regular season.

It’s definitely better for Burrows to do it now than in a month. If he had made that decision, he probably would have missed the first game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brandon Allen will probably get most of the starting lineup representatives in camp until Barrow fully recovers.

Barrow is doing a great job with his sophomore company. He finished the season with 4,611 yards through the air, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and completed 70% of his passes.

He led the Bengals to the Super Bowl, but they eventually lost to the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 23-20.

The Bengals will try to take the last step this season as they are among the favorites to exit the AFC again.