Bengals signed Quarterback on Wednesday – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

The Bengals have added another backup to their quarterback depth chart.

On Wednesday, the team announced the signing of undrafted rookie Drew Plate to the 90-man roster.

The move was a response to the absence of starting quarterback Joe Burrow, who will miss part of training camp due to appendix surgery in the next couple of days.

Plit joins backup Brandon Allen and third baseman Jake Browning in the Cincinnati depth chart behind Burrow. Cornerback John Brennan was waived to make this move possible.

Plit just finished his fifth season as a quarterback for the Ball State football program. In 2021, he racked up 2,541 yards passing, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions in 13 games.

The 24-year-old signalman hails from Cincinnati and tried out for the Bengals earlier this offseason.