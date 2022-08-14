Bengals released a Rookie Wide receiver on Sunday morning

On Sunday morning, the Cincinnati Bengals released three players, one of whom was a receiver.

They officially announced they waived receiver Pookie Williams Jr. after their first preseason game on Friday.

Williams Jr. officially participated in the 2021 NFL Draft and was supposed to be selected in the seventh round before he was not selected. Then in May of last year, he was signed by the Bengals and transferred to the receiver position.

He played running back at Kansas from 2018 to 2020 and finished with 415 carries for 2,382 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had 1,000-yard seasons in a row before playing just four games as a junior.

Williams Jr. also made 66 receptions for 534 yards and four touchdowns in the receiving game.

He may be in the game for a place in the training squad of another team as soon as other squad reductions are completed.