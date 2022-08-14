Bengals get great news from Joe Barrow on Sunday morning

It is reported that about two and a half weeks after undergoing an appendectomy, Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow returned to the training field.

According to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, “Joe Burrow has just returned from passing in a tank top and helmet.”

Adding: “This is definitely great news.”

Burrows has been absent since the start of training camp. He recently gave up the golf cart and was able to work out a bit, but so far he hasn’t touched the practice field.

To see Barrow wearing a helmet once again is certainly a welcome sight for Who Dey Nation. The sooner he gets back there, the sooner the Bengals can try to defend their AFC crown.