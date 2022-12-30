Enzo Fernandez is a player who has been closely linked with a move to Liverpool, at least recently in the Portuguese press.

The 21-year-old midfielder was one of the outstanding players at the World Cup with Argentina, which caused speculation to grow about a move to the Premier League.

Since Liverpool clearly need to sign a midfielder in 2023, there has been a lot of talk about Enzo to Liverpool being mentioned alongside names like Moises Caicedo and Jude Bellingham.

Earlier this week, reports appeared online that Benfica president Rui Costa said that Fernandez could leave the Lisbon team in January if his release clause was fulfilled.

This release clause amounts to 120 million euros (106 million pounds) — significantly more than Liverpool paid for Darwin Nunez to the same club last summer.

Regardless of whether this price could have alienated clubs like Liverpool, Benfica released a statement denying Costa’s claim that Fernandez could leave in January and clarifying his future as such.:

“SL Benfica clarifies that club president Rui Costa has never uttered the words that DAZN distributes in Italy.

“Sport Lisbon and Benfica confirm their intention to count on the player Enzo Fernandez until the end of the season.”

Fernandez’s contract in Portugal runs until 2027, as he moved from River Plate only last summer.

Meanwhile, statements on Thursday in Ecuador that Liverpool had to offer 70 million euros (62 million pounds) for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo were refuted by the Liverpool Echo. They claim that “these reports are not true and that Liverpool are not in talks with Brighton about a deal to sign Caicedo.”

Speaking about the possibility of another arrival in January after signing Kodi Gakpo, Jurgen Klopp said on Thursday: “We know what we want to do and we’ll see if we can do it.

“Of course, it’s about money, but it’s always been about the right players.”

Liverpool clearly need a high-class midfielder (or two), the only question is whether it is possible to find a suitable one on the right terms.