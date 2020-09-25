Benefits of Vitamin C for skin care You will be surprised!

Take care of your skin with the multiple benefits of vitamin C, leave your skin radiant

Vitamin C is an antioxidant that can benefit all skin types and is one of the best vitamins for it. It has numerous benefits, including helping fight aging and reversing some of the damage done to the skin by radiation from the sun. Want to know more? keep reading.

While there are many foods rich in vitamin C, when it comes to your skin, applying topical vitamin C serums directly to your skin is the most effective way to enjoy the benefits.

Benefits of Vitamin C

Brightens dark spots

Dark spots form due to an overproduction of melanin, a dark pigment, in the skin. This extra melanin production can be caused by a number of things, such as sun damage, pregnancy, taking certain medications, or aging. Vitamin C helps lighten these spots by restricting the enzyme responsible for melanin production.

Reduces the signs of aging

As the skin ages, collagen production decreases. This is what causes the skin to lose elasticity and sag. While aging of the epidermis is inevitable, daily use of vitamin C can help increase collagen production and slow down the aging process.

Helps with sun damage

Ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun or tanning beds is one of the main causes of aging and damage to skin cells over time. Antioxidants, like vitamin C, prevent cell damage by neutralizing free radicals from harmful effects like smoking and the sun.

Minimizes redness and inflammation

The skin can become red and inflamed for many reasons, including acne, sun damage, skin conditions such as dermatitis, and allergic reactions to certain medications. Vitamin C is an anti-inflammatory, which means that it is intended to help reduce inflammation and redness in the skin.

Helps heal the skin

When vitamin C is applied topically directly to the wound, it stimulates the production of collagen and elastin. This causes the skin to heal itself. A 2017 study published in Translational Bio medicine studied the effect of topical application of vitamin C on second-degree burns in 30 participants. The researchers observed that this caused a significant acceleration of the healing process.

Stimulates iron absorption

For people who are deficient in vitamin C, taking 1,000 milligrams of vitamin C supplements a day has been shown to dramatically improve wound healing.

How to use vitamin C?

Topical formulations of vitamin C are available as a variety of transdermal creams, serums, and patches and come in different forms. The best vitamin C skincare products are serums that contain pure ascorbic acid, as it is most effective in penetrating the skin’s barrier.

It is advisable to do a patch test on your arm first if you have very sensitive skin. If no side effects occur after 24 hours, you can apply it on your face. After cleansing, apply a topical vitamin C product in the morning. Follow with a moisturizer and broad spectrum sunscreen.

It takes several weeks of continuous use to see the benefits of vitamin C on the skin.

If you feel like you are not getting results with vitamin C or are having adverse effects with vitamin C serums, see your doctor.



