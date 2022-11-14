Benefits for $7, 5 advantages of Netflix advertising

Netflix remains the largest subscription streaming platform serving its customers for more than two decades. All these years, they have remained committed to strategies that do not interfere with viewers’ streaming viewing. However, this year was a real nightmare for the production company, as they lost a lot of subscribers. So a few months ago, Netflix announced an advertising plan to get things back on track.

The basic level started on November 3, which forever changed the structure of this streamer. While many viewers have opted for this cheaper tier, as the company calls it “unsurpassed entertainment at an unbeatable price.” This plan is currently available in 12 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK and the USA. People who are thinking about taking it should look at the benefits of this plan.

What can good netizens expect from Netflix’s new advertising plan?

Netflix’s ad-supported plan costs $7 per month, which gives subscribers 720p and HD content. On average, one hour of viewing takes from 4 to 5 minutes of commercials. You can simultaneously stream shows and movies to your TV and mobile device, but there is no download option. That’s what people might like about this low-cost advertising plan.

There are no ads for the children’s zone

According to a report sent out by CNET, Netflix has kept the children’s profile ad-free. There are many animated shows and movies that children can watch without interruption. It includes “Avatar: The Last Airbender”, “Community”, “Sea Beast”, “Christmas Chronicles” and “The Good Witch” and others.

The ad is not long, like other streamers

According to the experience of streamers, your viewing time will consist of four breaks from 30 to 75 seconds. For example, if someone watches an episode lasting one hour, the advertisement will last a maximum of 5 minutes. However, if we compare this to Hulu, a 22-minute episode takes 5 minutes, which is much longer than Netflix.

You can stream all original Netflix content.

Despite the fact that there are many TV shows and movies missing at this level, people can broadcast all the original content. Therefore, fans of “Very Strange Cases”, “Crown”, “Shadow and Bones”, “Lucifer” and “Gray Man” can buy their favorites at the lowest price.

You get a satisfactory view on your device

Another good news for subscribers of the basic advertising plan is that they can broadcast all content in 720p and HD format. This is very similar to the ad-free plan as they both have similar features except for ads, whereas there are other streamers like Hulu that don’t provide HD viewing at this price.

The price is lower than that of other streaming services

The $7 basic plan has everything the audience wants, while spending the least money. Even Hulu charges $8 for a basic monthly subscription and doesn’t give you access to more than 75 Live TV channels.

Would you like to try out this new ad-supported Netflix plan? Let us know your opinion in the comments section.