Benefits Announce New UK Tour Dates in 2023

Benefits has announced details of a new UK tour for 2023 — see the full list of dates and ticket information below.

Punk band Teesside, who released their latest single “Thump” back in October, will hit the road next April on a 10-concert tour starting in Glasgow.

Dates in Leeds, Manchester, Cardiff, Brighton and elsewhere will follow before the dates conclude in Newcastle on April 30.

See the full list of dates below. Tickets will go on sale here from 10:00 tomorrow (December 13).

APRIL 2023

21 – Glasgow, The Rum Shack

22 – Leeds, Lending Room

23 – Manchester, Soup Kitchen

24 – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

25 – Tunbridge Wells, Forum

26 – Brighton, Chalk

27 – London, 100 Club

28 – Hebden Bridge, Trades Club

29 – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

30 – Newcastle, Cluny

In a review of the Benefits concert in London last month, NME said: “Despite all the rage, there is also a lot of heart at the show. Towards the end of the set, Kingsley Hall talks about the years when he was overwhelmed by “anxiety, stress and fear” and that the only way to overcome it is to admit it.

“It’s a bit like Alcoholics Anonymous,” he says, but with more volume threatening the eardrum. It may have been an exorcism for him, but tonight was a wake-up call for everyone else. Stand out, stand up, be heard: don’t let the bastards overwhelm you.”

Speaking to NME last summer, Hall said he didn’t want Benefits’ live concerts to seem “half-hearted,” but rather “an explosion of power and anger.” He added, “We don’t have anyone editing us or telling us what to do.”