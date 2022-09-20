Benedict Wong talks about his interest in the MCU Solo Series

Playing Benedict Wong as a Female Hulk further enhanced his reputation among fans, and the actor showed interest in a separate series on the Marvel cinematic universe. The image of the devoted Supreme Wizard, whose name is simply Wong, performed by the actor turned into a unifying theme of the fourth phase of the Marvel cinematic universe, which recently appeared in the film “The Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney.”

Since his MCU debut in the first Doctor Strange in 2016, when he played a Kamar-Taj teacher who helped the main character Benedict Cumberbatch on his way to becoming a supernatural hero, Benedict Wong has established himself as a favorite supporting actor. Along with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and most recently “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” he also appeared in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Finale.” his appearance is a Female Hulk.

The actor spoke about his recent cameos in the Marvel cinematic universe and how well they were received by fans in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Benedict Wong told The Hollywood Reporter that Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, emailed him that the franchise was “rapidly becoming WCU,” or Wong’s cinematic universe. “I have an email, I’m seriously thinking about using it as wallpaper. I just like playing this role and where it takes me. take away another layer of onions, you know? You will learn a little more about the eccentricity of the Archmage.”

His appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Episode 4, where he is associated with both the Abomination and the newest MCU sensation Madisinn, made many fans wonder if the Supreme Wizard could be in the lead-up to his own Marvel Studios series. . Benedict Wong expressed gratitude for the reception that the new Supreme Wizard has received from Marvel fans on social media over the past year, although he did not elaborate on his expectations for a separate series with his character in the title role. In episode 4, “Hulk Woman: Juror Advocate,” Jennifer Walters breaks the fourth wall to show appreciation for the support shown on social media by saying to the camera: “God, everyone loves Wong.” The episode also gave viewers a glimpse into the Wizard’s daily life, and the fans are all for him.

Although it is known that Benedict Wong will return to the MCU in the future, it is currently unknown whether he will receive his own TV series or a solo film, like his “Doctor Strange” co-star Cumberbatch. However, it wouldn’t be a shock if Wong’s solo series is currently in development at Marvel Studios, given that he is one of the most beloved characters in the cinematic universe.

“The Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney” airs Thursdays on Disney Plus.