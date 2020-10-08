Benedict Cumberbatch to Take Place in Spider-Man 3

Benedict Cumberbatch is getting ready to appear as Doctor Strange once again. The famous character will be in Spider-Man 3 this time.

One of the most important characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was undoubtedly Iron Man. Doctor Strange and Benedict Cumberbatch are among those expected to replace Iron Man and Robert Downey Jr., who plays him.

Doctor Strange, who appeared in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers movies besides his own movie, will appear in the next Spider-Man movie. We will see the character once again in Spider-Man 3.

Doctor Strange returns

The future of the Spider-Man 3 movie starring Tom Holland has been known for a long time. It is stated that the release date of the production will be December 2021. Although the movie has been in for more than a year, details about the production are emerging.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in the film, Dr. Strange will take his place and continue his mentoring role for the beloved Spider-Man where Iron Man left off. On the other hand, it is currently unclear whether names like Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will make a return to the series.

The inclusion of Doctor Strange in the movie caused the rumors that we could see the multiverse in this production. Because Strange’s next movie will be directly related to the multiverse. In fact, Disney +’s Vanda Vision series will be linked to this movie.

Filming has not started yet

Considering the fact that shooting for Spider-Man 3 has not started yet, we can understand that we should wait for a trailer or teaser from the movie for a longer time.

Information such as the title and content of the new movie is also currently unclear. A post shared by Jamie Foxx showed that the famous actor will appear in the role of Electro. Foxx shared a fan-made image. There were 3 different Spider-Man in the image.

Let’s see what kind of movie will Disney and Marvel appear? Maybe we’ll come across a production like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, who knows?



