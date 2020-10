Peter Paker’s new mentor is nothing more and nothing less than Dr. Strange, who will be played again by Benedict Cumberbatch in Spider-Man 3.

This was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, who assure that the character will replace Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) as a mentor and will be “a father figure for Peter.”

The presence of Dr. Strange in the film is certainly interesting, and lends itself to the interpretation of a possible “Spider-Verse.”