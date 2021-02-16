Benchmark test shows key Sony Xperia 10 III details

Sony Xperia 1 III and Xperia 10 III are among the smartphones expected to be introduced soon. Positioned in the middle segment, Xperia 10 III passed the benchmark test before the official announcement. Benchmark test shows that at the heart of the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

The Snapdragon 765G name is not clearly mentioned on the benchmark result page. However, the test results are consistent with the results of other phones with the Snadragon 765G processor. It may seem strange that Sony opted for the Snapdragon 675G over the Snapdragon 690G, a newer 5G processor.

The benchmark test also shows that the 6 GB RAM option will be available for the smartphone. It is worth mentioning that this is a first for middle segment devices. Until now, the company had preferred 4 GB RAM in this segment.

Sony Xperia 10 III benchmark test shows a faster processor and a higher memory capacity. This raises some questions about the price of the phone. The predecessor of the smartphone was available abroad for $ 350. It is wondered whether Sony will stay at this level or will go a little higher.