Benchmark test shows key details of Galaxy M12

Leaks related to Samsung Galaxy M12 have been going on for a while. The result of the benchmark test carried out in Geekbench has now leaked to the internet from the name of the appearance of the images of the phone and the Bluetooth SIG certificate of the device.

The benchmark test also provides insight into the components of the Galaxy M12. Accordingly, at the heart of the phone is the Exynos 850 processor. This processor has only been used in Galaxy A21s until now.

The device with the model number SM-M127F got 179 points with its single core performance. On the multi-core side, it reached 1029 points. It is also seen on the results page that the Exynos 850 is accompanied by 3 GB of RAM and that the device will come out of the box with Android 11.

According to previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy M12 will come with a large battery with a capacity of 7000 mAh. The M12, which seems to be similar to the Galaxy A42 in terms of design, has a 6.7-inch screen. On the back of the phone, there will be four cameras with 13, 8, 2 and 2 megapixel resolution.



