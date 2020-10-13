Benchmark test of Huawei Mate 40 Pro!

The Huawei Mate 40 series will officially debut on October 22. As the countdown continues towards the promotional event, new posts and leaks continue to be added to the series. These shares show that the Mate 40 series will be very strong in terms of camera features. At the center of the latest leak about the series is the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and its technical specifications.

The news that Huawei’s Kirin 9000 processor will be at the heart of the Mate 40 Pro has previously been on the agenda. It is said that Kirin 9000, one of the few 5 nm processors on the market, will be accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. However, Huawei seems likely to offer more memory options.

A benchmark test result leaked on the internet and stated to belong to the Mate 40 Pro gives important information about the phone. In the benchmark test of Geekbench, the phone, which scored 1020 in a single core and 3710 in a multi-core, succeeds in leaving behind the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor phones.

The Kirin 9000 seems to be the crown of Huawei’s success in the processor space. However, due to the US trade and import bans, Kirin 9000 is expected to suffer a serious shortage in stocks. The likelihood that the Kirin 9000 is the last processor Huawei has been able to raise the bar so high doesn’t seem small either. Huawei, whose work with TSMC and ARM is under threat, is expected to turn to different alternatives.

What is known about the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is limited to these for now. However, as of next week, it will be possible to learn all the details about both Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40.



