Benchmark results of MediaTek MT6893 excited

The MediaTek MT6893 processor, which is not yet official, has begun to pass benchmark tests. The test results are very promising for the performance of the processor. According to Geekbench 5 benchmark test results, MT6893 single-core performance surpasses MediaTek’s current top-class processor, Dimensity 1000+.

The Chinese sensor Digital Chat Station shared other information on the MT6893 as well as the benchmark test result. While it is stated that the main Cortex-A78 core of the processor is at 2.8 GHz, it is stated that there may be two different versions of the processor and the speed of the A78 in this second version can be 3.0 GHz.

It is stated that the other three A78 cores will be at 2.6 GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores with high energy efficiency at 2.0 GHz will complete the processor. The visual load on the processor is undertaken by the Mali-G77 MC9 graphics processor unit.

In previous reports about the MediaTek MT6893 processor, it was stated that the processor will be produced by TSMC with 6 nm architecture as in the Samsung Exynos 1080. The latest leak confirms this situation.



