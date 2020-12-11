Benchmark performance of Mobil RTX 3070 leaked!

Introducing the new RTX 30 series graphics cards in September, NVIDIA is now preparing mobile versions of the cards for laptops. Laptops expected to be released with Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors in early 2021 will be accompanied by 10th generation Intel processors in addition. 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake processors are expected to be released later. According to recent leaks, mobile NVIDIA RTX 3070 performance has emerged.

RTX 3000 graphics cards had also appeared on the horizon in computers.

Mobile NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 performance revealed

As we enter the year 2021, we will begin to see a laptop with Ryzen 5000 processor and RTX 30 graphics card. Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors are expected to be introduced at the event to be held at CES 2021 on December 12th. In the report published by VideoCardz, the V-Ray Bencmark test of the mobile RTX 3070 was revealed. We can say that the scores from the test are not very pleasant compared to the desktop version.

With 1394 points in the V-Ray Benchmark test, the mobile NVIDIA RTX 3070 is below expectations with its performance. Because under normal conditions, the desktop version of RTX 3070 is more powerful than RTX 3060 Ti. However, the mobile version of the RTX 3070 is lagging behind the desktop version of the RTX 2080 Ti.

The technical specifications of the Mobil RTX 30 series have not been confirmed yet. However, NVIDIA will no longer match the mobile version and desktop version graphics cards as features. In case of leaks, the mobile RTX 3080 version will have the same CUDA core as the desktop RTX 3070 version. NVIDIA wants to leave room for the mobile RTX 30 SUPER refresh, most likely in the coming months. In this case, the mobile RTX 3070 is expected to have the same number of CUDA cores as the desktop RTX 3060 Ti.

Depending on the laptop model used, the selected graphics card may vary. For this reason, there is a possibility that the mobile RTX 3070 used for V-Ray testing could be the Max-Q.



