Ben Doak Assists, and Mateusz Musyalowski Starts in The U21 National Team

Ben Doak added another assist to his tally in his third match for the Scotland under-21 national team on Thursday, and Mateusz Musyalowski was also involved in the fight.

Ahead of his team’s clash with Iceland during the mid-season break, Scotland under-21 manager Scott Gemmill explained how Doak had “accelerated” in the age groups.

The transition from players under 17 to players four years older than him is nothing new for the 17-year-old winger, of course, as he has also done it at Celtic and now at Liverpool.

But the manner in which he performs, taking a step forward, is extremely impressive: Doak again helped in the 2-1 defeat on Thursday night.

#SCO21s | GOAL Scotland! Max Johnston opens the scoring after 30 minutes, arriving onto Ben Doak's lay back to finish competently. Scotland 1-0 Iceland.#YoungTeam pic.twitter.com/GO39o8klLl — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 17, 2022

It happened in his first start at U21 level when he scored the first goal at Fir Park after a clever interchange with Max Johnston, beating two players before cutting back for the right-back to shoot on target.

Doak also had the opportunity to add a goal, but he was disappointed by goalkeeper Adam Ingi Benediktsson as Iceland turned the tie around and won.

That amounts to 10 goals and eight assists in 19 games at all levels this season, and Gemmill is relishing the way he “did it again” when speaking to reporters afterwards.

“We’re all very confident in Ben’s potential, but he still has to go and do it. To give him his due, he did it again,” he told the Scotsman.

“He is disappointed that he didn’t score and he is on the treatment table after he got a sick ball.”

Hopefully, this won’t be a serious problem for Doak, but in any case, there is still a lot of time before Liverpool’s training camp in Dubai.

The teenager was not the only Liverpool youth to participate in Thursday’s game: Musyalovsky made another start for Poland’s under-21 national team when they met Croatia in the Pool.

Nevertheless, it was a disappointing evening for the 19-year-old striker, who lost at halftime of the game, which ended 3-1 in favor of Croatia.

And Caoimhin Kelleher, as an unused substitute, watched the Irish national team suffer a 2-1 defeat to Norway in a friendly match in Dublin, with preference given to Gavin Bazun.