Ben Affleck’s Latest $85 Million Home Is a Testament to The Fact That He Is Actually The Real Life Bruce Wayne, Also Known As Batman

Ben Affleck has been living a very luxurious life since he married old love Jennifer Lopez, but how much does an actor really cost? The duo were going to get married since they got engaged back in November 2003. But due to disagreements, they ended the relationship. Although both continued to succeed in their careers and met other people.

In addition to the famous appearance in Lopez’s song “Jenny from the Quarter”, the actor worked in the films “Argo”, “Deep Water”, “Accountant” and, most famously, in the role of Batman DC. Despite the fact that the actor really had hard times due to family problems and problems with alcohol, he managed to accumulate an impressive fortune during his career. Now the duo is eyeing estates worth up to $85 million.

How Ben Affleck Manages to Explore Multimillion-Dollar Homes

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez left no stone unturned to arrange a dazzling wedding at the former’s home in Georgia. Now the duo is looking for real estate worth up to $ 85 million. The aforementioned Beverly Hills estate belongs to Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman. But how did the actor accumulate this wealth? According to Cosmopolitan, in 2022, the actor earned about $ 55 million on the films “The Last Duel” and “Hypnotist”.

His network is estimated at $150 million. But this is without taking into account taxes, payments or expenses. This still amounts to an impressive amount. While married to Jennifer Garner, the couple purchased the property for $17.55 million, which was later sold to Adam Levine for $32 million. After the divorce, he bought his bachelor apartment for $19 million. In addition, Lopez and he have been spending money and celebrating every event since their romantic reunion.

The hero of “Batman v Superman” was interested in James Gunn. One of the DC executives is looking for a decent good project for Affleck. Until then, Affleck remains in the spotlight as he and Lopez enjoy marital bliss while preparing for their first Christmas together.

