Ben Affleck’s famous ex Gwyneth Paltrow shared her thoughts about her wedding to Jennifer Lopez

Similar to what Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker did earlier this year, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot at an Elvis-themed wedding in Vegas on July 19. The couple were only engaged in April, but obviously they wanted to be husband and wife sooner rather than later. Bennifer’s fans are thrilled with this news, and they’re not the only ones. Even Affleck’s famous ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow was thinking about Jay Lo’s wedding.

Graphically, Ben and Gwyn were “it” before Ben and Jan. They dated from 1997 to 2000 after meeting on the set of Shakespeare in Love, the romantic drama that earned Gwyneth Paltrow her first and only Academy Award. Ben Affleck then started dating Jennifer Lopez, which was their first time, followed by their first engagement, which eventually broke up. Obviously now they’ve dealt with what I’m doing— almost 20 years later — and Paltrow obviously thinks it’s so “romantic.”

Romantic, really. Some may even say that it was a long time ago… It seems like Gwyneth Paltrow’s return to acting will be a long one, given that the actress hasn’t had a movie role since “Avengers: Finale” in 2019. However, Paltrow claims that she happily retired from show business, focusing on her wellness brand. As for the other ex-Batman actress, his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, that is, she was spotted walking with J.Lo’s kids a few weeks before the wedding, but it seems she wasn’t particularly warned about the Vegas wedding. to some reports.

Instead of a big festive event, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez decided to get married quietly in a small white wedding chapel. However, it was not long to be silent. A couple who stood in line with the stars to get a marriage license told about a short meeting with the stars of the first magnitude. The possible wedding ceremony was relatively modest, according to J.Lo’s account in her newsletter. However, it was special for them to include a wedding dress that the bride borrowed from her old movie. (Internet sleuths are still searching for the film in her extensive catalog of films that featured the dress in question, but so far without success.)

And again, much in the spirit of how Courtney and Travis Barker acted, the former Giglia stars reportedly arranged a big and bright second wedding in a special place after their escape. (Hint: It won’t be in the Bronx, but it has some history.) Which is good, because reports show that only a few of the couple’s five children from past relationships have visited Las Vegas, so probably everyone will take part in the next one.

Meanwhile, J.Lo decided to take her new husband’s last name, as she promised many years ago during their first stormy engagement. I wonder if we will see changes in billing and credits for the upcoming films of the actress as a result of the changes? Anyway, the recent surge in marital activity gives a new meaning to the title of her next film — the romantic comedy “Shotgun Wedding” starring Josh Duhamel (will soon be broadcast to Amazon Prime subscribers).

2022 seems to be just the year of famous weddings. But if you’re wondering if Gwyneth Paltrow will follow in Ben and Jen’s footsteps— given her recent claims that she and her other ex—boyfriend Brad Pitt still love each other – think again. Paltrow has remarried screenwriter and director Brad Falczak, and judging by another post in her Instagram stories, they seem as happy as Bennifer.