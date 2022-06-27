Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son Samuel drove a Lamborghini into Another car during a test drive

Ben Affleck at the photo shoot “The Last Duel” at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Italy, September 10, 2021. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

An accidental blow. Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son, Samuel, drove a Lamborghini into another car during a visit to a luxury car rental agency.

The 49-year-old Oscar winner and Jennifer Lopez on Sunday, June 24, took the teenager to the 777 Exotics store in Los Angeles, where they looked at the yellow Lamborghini Urus, which is rented for $ 1,475 a day. At some point, Samuel got behind the wheel and apparently accidentally switched into reverse gear, crashing into a car parked behind him.

Photos obtained by TMZ show Samuel getting out of the Lamborghini and following him to check for damage. In another image posted by Page Six, Affleck hugged his son, while 52-year-old Lopez looked into her mobile phone.

A representative of the Deep Water actor told TMZ that no one was injured and the car was not damaged.

The “Argo” director shares Samuel and daughters Violet, 16, and Serafina, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The “Justice League” actor and the 50-year-old “Spy” graduate broke up in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage and finalized their divorce three years later.

The former spouses openly talked about the ups and downs of co-parenting over the years. Shortly after their breakup, Garner told Vanity Fair that she once “lost the dream of dancing with [her] husband at [her] daughter’s wedding.” However, three years later, the Juno star hinted that their relationship had changed for the better.

“When our kids get married, we’re going to dance, I know that now,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2021. — We will indulge and have a great time. I’m not worried about it anymore.”

Affleck, for his part, said the duo still retains “respect” for each other despite the divorce. “Did we have moments of tension? Did we have a disagreement about custody? Was it difficult for us? Are we angry? Yes,” he said during an interview with Howard Stern in December 2021. “But mostly it was always backed up by respect. I knew she was a good mom. I hope she knew I was a good father. I was.”

The screenwriter of Good Will Hunting also said that he values his children’s opinion of him more than the opinion of everyone else.

“My life is better and I’m happier the more I’m around them,” he told “Good Morning America” in December 2021. “Because the only biography that really means something is written in the hearts of your children. I have been dead for a long time, and someone will ask my children: “What was your father like?” And then I will know what my life was worth.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Affleck’s rep for comment.