Director Andy Muschietti announced during an interview on the Vanity Fair website that Ben Affleck will return as Batman in ‘The Flash’, a film that will have the HQ ‘Flash Point’ as inspiration.

The actor’s last appearance had been in ‘Justice League’, and since then, the possibility of a possible return to the role has been largely ruled out.

“This version of Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong, which is its masculinity. His most imposing figure, his look, his chin … But at the same time, he is vulnerable. And he knows how to hide it, from the inside out. It only takes a story that allows him to show that balance. ”

Declared Muschietti.

“Ben (Affleck) is very important in the emotional impact of the film. The interaction and relationship between Bruce and Barry will bring something that has not yet been seen in the DC Universe. Obviously, it’s Barry’s film, it’s Barry’s story, but the two are more connected than they realize. Both had their mothers murdered, and I intend to use this emotional valve. I am very excited to collaborate with someone who has experience in front and behind the camera. Ben understands this process like nobody else. ”

In addition to him, Michael Keaton (Batman, Batman: The Return) is also confirmed, in a “substantial” participation, according to the director.

The Flash will hit theaters in 2022, directed by Andy Muschietti (IT: The Thing) and scripted by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee). The cast will have Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, as well as possible returns from Billy Crudup and Kiersey Clemons like Henry Allen and Iris West.



