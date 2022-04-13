Ben Affleck told Jennifer Garner, Kids about Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement before the Announcement: He’s “Happier than Ever”

The family found out first! Ben Affleck warned ex-wife Jennifer Garner before his engagement to Jennifer Lopez hit the headlines.

The former couple finalized their divorce in 2018, and they have daughters Violet, 16, and Serafina, 13, and son Samuel, 10.

“His whole family knew a little before [the announcement],” the insider notes, adding that the newly engaged duo “waited a few days before sharing the news” publicly. “They’re both happier than ever.”

Lopez, 52, confirmed the relationship news in her newsletter On the JLo on Friday, April 8, showing off her unique engagement ring in a video message. The accessory weighs 8.5 carats with a natural green diamond center stone.

Affleck previously got down on one knee in November 2002 after having an affair with the actress “Marry Me” on the set of the movie “Gigli”. Despite the fact that the wedding was scheduled for September 2003, the couple canceled the ceremony and officially broke up the following year.

In April 2021, the couple reunited. A month later, we exclusively confirmed that the singer of “On the Floor” and the star of “Disappeared” “constantly meet and are very happy together.” After months of lull, Lopez and Affleck officially announced their romance on Instagram, celebrating her birthday on a yacht in July 2021.

“The last few months have been a whirlwind,” a source told us at the time. “They know perfectly well that some cynics still look at it as an attractive attention and roll their eyes at the speed of it all, but it doesn’t bother them one iota. They are fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together.”

Before accepting Affleck’s offer, the Hustlers actress was most recently engaged to Alex Rodriguez from 2019 to 2021. She has twins Emma and Max, 14, with ex-husband Mark Anthony. While the 53-year-old In the Heights actor didn’t mention his ex’s affair with the Oscar winner, an insider previously told us that Garner was a fan of the couple.

“J. Lo has Jennifer Garner’s approval,” a source explained in June 2021. “J. Lo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person, as well as a wonderful mother.”

Earlier this year, Lopez opened up about her relationship with the Tender Bar actor, telling The New York Times that she was already looking forward to their future together. “You have to do what you like all the time. But at the same time, you learn from the past, you do everything better the second time,” she said in February. “There is a part of it that yes, we are together. But there is a part of it that, you know, is not about being as open as we were when we were so young and in love many years ago.”