Ben Affleck to return as Batman in the Flash movie

Capital surprise when the return of the actor who played Bruce Wayne in BvS and Justice League was confirmed along with the confirmation of the 1989 Batman.

Ben Affleck, the actor who has played Batman in the DC Extended Universe at the movies, will return to the role in the Flash movie, all after announcing his retirement from it in January 2019 and the cancellation of his solo film, The Batman, a project that has ended under the direction of Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson as the new Dark Knight. But going back to Affleck, the director Andy Muschietti, head of the adaptation of the Flashpoint comics, has shared the news through an interview with the Vanity Fair medium, also ensuring the participation of Michael Keaton as Batman in a film that will address the DC Comics multiverse.

Ben Affleck will be the Dark Knight again

Thus, Muschietti himself has explained the reasons that led Affleck to once again play Batman in the film destined to revolutionize the DC Extended Universe: “He has a very substantial part in the emotional impact of the film. The interactions and relationship between Barry and his Bruce Wayne will take on an emotional level that we have not seen before. It is Barry’s movie, his story, but his characters are more related than we think. The two lost their mothers to murder and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where Affleck’s Batman comes in. ”

In addition, he will not be the only Batman to appear in the Flash movie, since he has also openly talked about the return of Michael Keaton also as Batman after playing the role in the first two Tim Burton films of 1989 and 1992, ensuring that Keaton will have a “substantial role” in the film, without going into more detail: “This film is a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that involves a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we have seen before are valid. It is inclusive in the sense that it says that everything you have seen exists, and everything you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse ”, he concludes.

At the moment there are no more details about the return of Ben Affleck as Batman, although from the Deadline medium they point more to a cameo than to a prominent role in the film. On the other hand, it seems that Affleck has been negotiating his return for several months, although last week he confirmed his participation in the study not without making some changes to the script that they sent him.

We look forward to hearing more details this weekend via the DC FanDome, DC and Warner Bros. ‘digital event with lots of updates on the company’s future projects.



